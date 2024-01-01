250 CFA francs BCEAO to Ethiopian birrs

Convert XOF to ETB at the real exchange rate

250 xof
23.43 etb

CFA1.000 XOF = Br0.09374 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ethiopian Birr
1 XOF0.09374 ETB
5 XOF0.46870 ETB
10 XOF0.93740 ETB
20 XOF1.87479 ETB
50 XOF4.68699 ETB
100 XOF9.37397 ETB
250 XOF23.43493 ETB
500 XOF46.86985 ETB
1000 XOF93.73970 ETB
2000 XOF187.47940 ETB
5000 XOF468.69850 ETB
10000 XOF937.39700 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ETB10.66780 XOF
5 ETB53.33900 XOF
10 ETB106.67800 XOF
20 ETB213.35600 XOF
50 ETB533.39000 XOF
100 ETB1,066.78000 XOF
250 ETB2,666.95000 XOF
500 ETB5,333.90000 XOF
1000 ETB10,667.80000 XOF
2000 ETB21,335.60000 XOF
5000 ETB53,339.00000 XOF
10000 ETB106,678.00000 XOF