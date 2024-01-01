250 Ethiopian birrs to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert ETB to XOF at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = CFA5.087 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:18
ETB to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 ETB to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.133210.5225
Low4.91684.9168
Average5.02775.7385
Change1.36%-51.39%
1 ETB to XOF stats

The performance of ETB to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1332 and a 30 day low of 4.9168. This means the 30 day average was 5.0277. The change for ETB to XOF was 1.36.

The performance of ETB to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5225 and a 90 day low of 4.9168. This means the 90 day average was 5.7385. The change for ETB to XOF was -51.39.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ETB5.08667 XOF
5 ETB25.43335 XOF
10 ETB50.86670 XOF
20 ETB101.73340 XOF
50 ETB254.33350 XOF
100 ETB508.66700 XOF
250 ETB1,271.66750 XOF
500 ETB2,543.33500 XOF
1000 ETB5,086.67000 XOF
2000 ETB10,173.34000 XOF
5000 ETB25,433.35000 XOF
10000 ETB50,866.70000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Ethiopian Birr
1 XOF0.19659 ETB
5 XOF0.98296 ETB
10 XOF1.96592 ETB
20 XOF3.93184 ETB
50 XOF9.82960 ETB
100 XOF19.65920 ETB
250 XOF49.14800 ETB
500 XOF98.29600 ETB
1000 XOF196.59200 ETB
2000 XOF393.18400 ETB
5000 XOF982.96000 ETB
10000 XOF1,965.92000 ETB