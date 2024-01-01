500 CFA francs BCEAO to Canadian dollars

Convert XOF to CAD at the real exchange rate

500 xof
1.12 cad

CFA1.000 XOF = C$0.002231 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:24
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Canadian Dollar
1 XOF0.00223 CAD
5 XOF0.01116 CAD
10 XOF0.02231 CAD
20 XOF0.04462 CAD
50 XOF0.11156 CAD
100 XOF0.22312 CAD
250 XOF0.55780 CAD
500 XOF1.11559 CAD
1000 XOF2.23118 CAD
2000 XOF4.46236 CAD
5000 XOF11.15590 CAD
10000 XOF22.31180 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CAD448.19400 XOF
5 CAD2,240.97000 XOF
10 CAD4,481.94000 XOF
20 CAD8,963.88000 XOF
50 CAD22,409.70000 XOF
100 CAD44,819.40000 XOF
250 CAD112,048.50000 XOF
500 CAD224,097.00000 XOF
1000 CAD448,194.00000 XOF
2000 CAD896,388.00000 XOF
5000 CAD2,240,970.00000 XOF
10000 CAD4,481,940.00000 XOF