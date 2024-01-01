Convert XOF to BWP at the real exchange rate

10 CFA francs BCEAO to Botswanan pulas

10 xof
0.22 bwp

CFA1.000 XOF = P0.02212 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.9491.3591,532.87
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5581.7151,934.79
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.260.9921,118.64
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6271.4521,637.34

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Botswanan Pula
1 XOF0.02212 BWP
5 XOF0.11062 BWP
10 XOF0.22125 BWP
20 XOF0.44249 BWP
50 XOF1.10623 BWP
100 XOF2.21246 BWP
250 XOF5.53115 BWP
500 XOF11.06230 BWP
1000 XOF22.12460 BWP
2000 XOF44.24920 BWP
5000 XOF110.62300 BWP
10000 XOF221.24600 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BWP45.19860 XOF
5 BWP225.99300 XOF
10 BWP451.98600 XOF
20 BWP903.97200 XOF
50 BWP2,259.93000 XOF
100 BWP4,519.86000 XOF
250 BWP11,299.65000 XOF
500 BWP22,599.30000 XOF
1000 BWP45,198.60000 XOF
2000 BWP90,397.20000 XOF
5000 BWP225,993.00000 XOF
10000 BWP451,986.00000 XOF