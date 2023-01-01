1 Botswanan pula to CFA francs BCEAO

1 bwp
45 xof

1.00000 BWP = 44.79900 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
1 USD119.00070.92911.342151.35841.633720.7969081.52045
1 ZAR0.052629610.04889870.07063690.07149210.08598210.0419410.0800207
1 EUR1.076320.450511.444561.462051.758370.85781.63646
1 SGD0.74507314.15690.69225411.012111.217240.5937551.13285

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BWP44.79900 XOF
5 BWP223.99500 XOF
10 BWP447.99000 XOF
20 BWP895.98000 XOF
50 BWP2239.95000 XOF
100 BWP4479.90000 XOF
250 BWP11199.75000 XOF
500 BWP22399.50000 XOF
1000 BWP44799.00000 XOF
2000 BWP89598.00000 XOF
5000 BWP223995.00000 XOF
10000 BWP447990.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Botswanan Pula
1 XOF0.02232 BWP
5 XOF0.11161 BWP
10 XOF0.22322 BWP
20 XOF0.44644 BWP
50 XOF1.11609 BWP
100 XOF2.23219 BWP
250 XOF5.58047 BWP
500 XOF11.16095 BWP
1000 XOF22.32190 BWP
2000 XOF44.64380 BWP
5000 XOF111.60950 BWP
10000 XOF223.21900 BWP