5 CFA francs BCEAO to Bermudan dollars

Convert XOF to BMD at the real exchange rate

5 xof
0.01 bmd

CFA1.000 XOF = $0.001628 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:11
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bermudan Dollar
1 XOF0.00163 BMD
5 XOF0.00814 BMD
10 XOF0.01628 BMD
20 XOF0.03257 BMD
50 XOF0.08142 BMD
100 XOF0.16284 BMD
250 XOF0.40709 BMD
500 XOF0.81418 BMD
1000 XOF1.62836 BMD
2000 XOF3.25672 BMD
5000 XOF8.14180 BMD
10000 XOF16.28360 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BMD614.11400 XOF
5 BMD3,070.57000 XOF
10 BMD6,141.14000 XOF
20 BMD12,282.28000 XOF
50 BMD30,705.70000 XOF
100 BMD61,411.40000 XOF
250 BMD153,528.50000 XOF
500 BMD307,057.00000 XOF
1000 BMD614,114.00000 XOF
2000 BMD1,228,228.00000 XOF
5000 BMD3,070,570.00000 XOF
10000 BMD6,141,140.00000 XOF