Convert XOF to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Aruban florins

1,000 xof
2.91 awg

CFA1.000 XOF = ƒ0.002914 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.9491.3581,525.13
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89812.5591.7151,925.25
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2610.9911,113.15
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46311.60610.6251.4511,628.84

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Aruban Florin
1 XOF0.00291 AWG
5 XOF0.01457 AWG
10 XOF0.02914 AWG
20 XOF0.05829 AWG
50 XOF0.14572 AWG
100 XOF0.29145 AWG
250 XOF0.72862 AWG
500 XOF1.45724 AWG
1000 XOF2.91448 AWG
2000 XOF5.82896 AWG
5000 XOF14.57240 AWG
10000 XOF29.14480 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AWG343.11500 XOF
5 AWG1,715.57500 XOF
10 AWG3,431.15000 XOF
20 AWG6,862.30000 XOF
50 AWG17,155.75000 XOF
100 AWG34,311.50000 XOF
250 AWG85,778.75000 XOF
500 AWG171,557.50000 XOF
1000 AWG343,115.00000 XOF
2000 AWG686,230.00000 XOF
5000 AWG1,715,575.00000 XOF
10000 AWG3,431,150.00000 XOF