5 xcd
19.78 nok

$1.000 XCD = kr3.955 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:04
How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 XCD3.95519 NOK
5 XCD19.77595 NOK
10 XCD39.55190 NOK
20 XCD79.10380 NOK
50 XCD197.75950 NOK
100 XCD395.51900 NOK
250 XCD988.79750 NOK
500 XCD1,977.59500 NOK
1000 XCD3,955.19000 NOK
2000 XCD7,910.38000 NOK
5000 XCD19,775.95000 NOK
10000 XCD39,551.90000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / East Caribbean Dollar
1 NOK0.25283 XCD
5 NOK1.26416 XCD
10 NOK2.52833 XCD
20 NOK5.05666 XCD
50 NOK12.64165 XCD
100 NOK25.28330 XCD
250 NOK63.20825 XCD
500 NOK126.41650 XCD
1000 NOK252.83300 XCD
2000 NOK505.66600 XCD
5000 NOK1,264.16500 XCD
10000 NOK2,528.33000 XCD