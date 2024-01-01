1 East Caribbean dollar to Jamaican dollars

Convert XCD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 xcd
57.67 jmd

$1.000 XCD = J$57.67 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDGBPCADINRSGDEUR
1 USD118.1781.5040.7921.3783.5761.3590.936
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0440.0754.5980.0750.052
1 AUD0.66512.08410.5270.91155.5570.9030.622
1 GBP1.26222.9411.89911.729105.4771.7151.182

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 XCD57.67040 JMD
5 XCD288.35200 JMD
10 XCD576.70400 JMD
20 XCD1,153.40800 JMD
50 XCD2,883.52000 JMD
100 XCD5,767.04000 JMD
250 XCD14,417.60000 JMD
500 XCD28,835.20000 JMD
1000 XCD57,670.40000 JMD
2000 XCD115,340.80000 JMD
5000 XCD288,352.00000 JMD
10000 XCD576,704.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 JMD0.01734 XCD
5 JMD0.08670 XCD
10 JMD0.17340 XCD
20 JMD0.34680 XCD
50 JMD0.86700 XCD
100 JMD1.73399 XCD
250 JMD4.33498 XCD
500 JMD8.66995 XCD
1000 JMD17.33990 XCD
2000 JMD34.67980 XCD
5000 JMD86.69950 XCD
10000 JMD173.39900 XCD