1 Jamaican dollar to East Caribbean dollars

Convert JMD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.02 xcd

1.00000 JMD = 0.01748 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:29
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861191.0967591.16361.465261.62590.9479518.7912
1 GBP1.1611811.2735105.8551.70141.887931.1007421.8195
1 USD0.91180.785238183.12161.3361.482470.8643517.1335
1 INR0.01096930.009446850.012030610.01607280.0178350.01039860.206126

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 JMD0.01748 XCD
5 JMD0.08739 XCD
10 JMD0.17477 XCD
20 JMD0.34955 XCD
50 JMD0.87387 XCD
100 JMD1.74774 XCD
250 JMD4.36935 XCD
500 JMD8.73870 XCD
1000 JMD17.47740 XCD
2000 JMD34.95480 XCD
5000 JMD87.38700 XCD
10000 JMD174.77400 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 XCD57.21670 JMD
5 XCD286.08350 JMD
10 XCD572.16700 JMD
20 XCD1144.33400 JMD
50 XCD2860.83500 JMD
100 XCD5721.67000 JMD
250 XCD14304.17500 JMD
500 XCD28608.35000 JMD
1000 XCD57216.70000 JMD
2000 XCD114433.40000 JMD
5000 XCD286083.50000 JMD
10000 XCD572167.00000 JMD