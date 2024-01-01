1 thousand Samoan talas to Vietnamese dongs

Convert WST to VND at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ₫9,348 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 WST to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9,350.88009,350.8800
Low9,089.84009,050.3600
Average9,217.69409,170.8921
Change2.71%0.73%
View full history

1 WST to VND stats

The performance of WST to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9,350.8800 and a 30 day low of 9,089.8400. This means the 30 day average was 9,217.6940. The change for WST to VND was 2.71.

The performance of WST to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9,350.8800 and a 90 day low of 9,050.3600. This means the 90 day average was 9,170.8921. The change for WST to VND was 0.73.

Track market ratesView WST to VND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6551.3850.7784.0811.32
1 EUR1.08311.63319.1161.4990.83491.0391.43
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7040.9180.51155.7420.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7630.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Vietnamese Dong
1 WST9,348.35000 VND
5 WST46,741.75000 VND
10 WST93,483.50000 VND
20 WST186,967.00000 VND
50 WST467,417.50000 VND
100 WST934,835.00000 VND
250 WST2,337,087.50000 VND
500 WST4,674,175.00000 VND
1000 WST9,348,350.00000 VND
2000 WST18,696,700.00000 VND
5000 WST46,741,750.00000 VND
10000 WST93,483,500.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Samoan Tala
1000 VND0.10697 WST
2000 VND0.21394 WST
5000 VND0.53486 WST
10000 VND1.06971 WST
20000 VND2.13942 WST
50000 VND5.34855 WST
100000 VND10.69710 WST
200000 VND21.39420 WST
500000 VND53.48550 WST
1000000 VND106.97100 WST
2000000 VND213.94200 WST
5000000 VND534.85500 WST