Samoan tala to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Vietnamese dongs is currently 9,348.350 today, reflecting a 1.499% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 1.555% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 9,368.670 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 9,197.690 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.298% decrease in value.