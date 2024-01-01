5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Samoan talas

Convert VND to WST at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = WS$0.0001069 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 VND to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-2.74%-0.84%
View full history

1 VND to WST stats

The performance of VND to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to WST was -2.74.

The performance of VND to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to WST was -0.84.

Track market ratesView VND to WST chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,387.161.38633.793151.655
1 AUD0.66210.6120.874918.5080.91722.376100.418
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4281,501.121.49936.569164.11
1 SGD0.7581.1440.711,051.161.0525.608114.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Samoan Tala
1000 VND0.10685 WST
2000 VND0.21371 WST
5000 VND0.53427 WST
10000 VND1.06853 WST
20000 VND2.13706 WST
50000 VND5.34265 WST
100000 VND10.68530 WST
200000 VND21.37060 WST
500000 VND53.42650 WST
1000000 VND106.85300 WST
2000000 VND213.70600 WST
5000000 VND534.26500 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Vietnamese Dong
1 WST9,358.63000 VND
5 WST46,793.15000 VND
10 WST93,586.30000 VND
20 WST187,172.60000 VND
50 WST467,931.50000 VND
100 WST935,863.00000 VND
250 WST2,339,657.50000 VND
500 WST4,679,315.00000 VND
1000 WST9,358,630.00000 VND
2000 WST18,717,260.00000 VND
5000 WST46,793,150.00000 VND
10000 WST93,586,300.00000 VND