10 thousand Samoan talas to Turkmenistani manats

Convert WST to TMT at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = T1.290 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TMT
1 WST to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.30551.3055
Low1.28051.2644
Average1.29641.2892
Change-0.45%0.53%
View full history

1 WST to TMT stats

The performance of WST to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3055 and a 30 day low of 1.2805. This means the 30 day average was 1.2964. The change for WST to TMT was -0.45.

The performance of WST to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3055 and a 90 day low of 1.2644. This means the 90 day average was 1.2892. The change for WST to TMT was 0.53.

Track market ratesView WST to TMT chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6611.3850.7784.081.32
1 EUR1.08211.63219.1151.4990.834911.429
1 AUD0.6630.613111.710.9180.51155.7490.876
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7610.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Turkmenistani Manat
1 WST1.28958 TMT
5 WST6.44790 TMT
10 WST12.89580 TMT
20 WST25.79160 TMT
50 WST64.47900 TMT
100 WST128.95800 TMT
250 WST322.39500 TMT
500 WST644.79000 TMT
1000 WST1,289.58000 TMT
2000 WST2,579.16000 TMT
5000 WST6,447.90000 TMT
10000 WST12,895.80000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Samoan Tala
1 TMT0.77545 WST
5 TMT3.87725 WST
10 TMT7.75449 WST
20 TMT15.50898 WST
50 TMT38.77245 WST
100 TMT77.54490 WST
250 TMT193.86225 WST
500 TMT387.72450 WST
1000 TMT775.44900 WST
2000 TMT1,550.89800 WST
5000 TMT3,877.24500 WST
10000 TMT7,754.49000 WST