10 Samoan talas to Romanian leus

Convert WST to RON at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = L1.693 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
WST to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 WST to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.70261.7026
Low1.65011.6372
Average1.68101.6643
Change2.31%0.87%
1 WST to RON stats

The performance of WST to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7026 and a 30 day low of 1.6501. This means the 30 day average was 1.6810. The change for WST to RON was 2.31.

The performance of WST to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7026 and a 90 day low of 1.6372. This means the 90 day average was 1.6643. The change for WST to RON was 0.87.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Romanian Leu
1 WST1.69284 RON
5 WST8.46420 RON
10 WST16.92840 RON
20 WST33.85680 RON
50 WST84.64200 RON
100 WST169.28400 RON
250 WST423.21000 RON
500 WST846.42000 RON
1000 WST1,692.84000 RON
2000 WST3,385.68000 RON
5000 WST8,464.20000 RON
10000 WST16,928.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Samoan Tala
1 RON0.59072 WST
5 RON2.95362 WST
10 RON5.90724 WST
20 RON11.81448 WST
50 RON29.53620 WST
100 RON59.07240 WST
250 RON147.68100 WST
500 RON295.36200 WST
1000 RON590.72400 WST
2000 RON1,181.44800 WST
5000 RON2,953.62000 WST
10000 RON5,907.24000 WST