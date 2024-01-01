50 Samoan talas to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert WST to MVR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = MVR5.602 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
WST to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MVR
1 WST to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.74615.7461
Low5.56185.4919
Average5.68135.6437
Change-1.74%0.55%
1 WST to MVR stats

The performance of WST to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7461 and a 30 day low of 5.5618. This means the 30 day average was 5.6813. The change for WST to MVR was -1.74.

The performance of WST to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.7461 and a 90 day low of 5.4919. This means the 90 day average was 5.6437. The change for WST to MVR was 0.55.

How to convert Samoan talas to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 WST5.60228 MVR
5 WST28.01140 MVR
10 WST56.02280 MVR
20 WST112.04560 MVR
50 WST280.11400 MVR
100 WST560.22800 MVR
250 WST1,400.57000 MVR
500 WST2,801.14000 MVR
1000 WST5,602.28000 MVR
2000 WST11,204.56000 MVR
5000 WST28,011.40000 MVR
10000 WST56,022.80000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Samoan Tala
1 MVR0.17850 WST
5 MVR0.89249 WST
10 MVR1.78499 WST
20 MVR3.56998 WST
50 MVR8.92495 WST
100 MVR17.84990 WST
250 MVR44.62475 WST
500 MVR89.24950 WST
1000 MVR178.49900 WST
2000 MVR356.99800 WST
5000 MVR892.49500 WST
10000 MVR1,784.99000 WST