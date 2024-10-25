Samoan tala to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 5.602 today, reflecting a 1.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a -0.575% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 5.703 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 5.541 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-10-2024, with a -1.315% decrease in value.