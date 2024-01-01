10 thousand Samoan talas to Comorian francs

Convert WST to KMF at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = CF167.4 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:37
WST to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KMF
1 WST to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High168.3860168.3860
Low163.1400161.7820
Average166.2199164.5684
Change2.32%0.79%
1 WST to KMF stats

The performance of WST to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 168.3860 and a 30 day low of 163.1400. This means the 30 day average was 166.2199. The change for WST to KMF was 2.32.

The performance of WST to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 168.3860 and a 90 day low of 161.7820. This means the 90 day average was 164.5684. The change for WST to KMF was 0.79.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Comorian Franc
1 WST167.40700 KMF
5 WST837.03500 KMF
10 WST1,674.07000 KMF
20 WST3,348.14000 KMF
50 WST8,370.35000 KMF
100 WST16,740.70000 KMF
250 WST41,851.75000 KMF
500 WST83,703.50000 KMF
1000 WST167,407.00000 KMF
2000 WST334,814.00000 KMF
5000 WST837,035.00000 KMF
10000 WST1,674,070.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Samoan Tala
1 KMF0.00597 WST
5 KMF0.02987 WST
10 KMF0.05973 WST
20 KMF0.11947 WST
50 KMF0.29867 WST
100 KMF0.59735 WST
250 KMF1.49336 WST
500 KMF2.98673 WST
1000 KMF5.97345 WST
2000 KMF11.94690 WST
5000 KMF29.86725 WST
10000 KMF59.73450 WST