Samoan tala to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Comorian francs is currently 167.407 today, reflecting a 1.322% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.887% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 168.414 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 164.997 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.303% increase in value.