500 Samoan talas to Cambodian riels

Convert WST to KHR at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = ៛1,495 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
WST to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KHR
1 WST to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,515.22001,515.2200
Low1,485.79001,484.0200
Average1,505.00001,501.4761
Change-0.68%-0.69%
1 WST to KHR stats

The performance of WST to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,515.2200 and a 30 day low of 1,485.7900. This means the 30 day average was 1,505.0000. The change for WST to KHR was -0.68.

The performance of WST to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,515.2200 and a 90 day low of 1,484.0200. This means the 90 day average was 1,501.4761. The change for WST to KHR was -0.69.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Cambodian Riel
1 WST1,495.17000 KHR
5 WST7,475.85000 KHR
10 WST14,951.70000 KHR
20 WST29,903.40000 KHR
50 WST74,758.50000 KHR
100 WST149,517.00000 KHR
250 WST373,792.50000 KHR
500 WST747,585.00000 KHR
1000 WST1,495,170.00000 KHR
2000 WST2,990,340.00000 KHR
5000 WST7,475,850.00000 KHR
10000 WST14,951,700.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Samoan Tala
1 KHR0.00067 WST
5 KHR0.00334 WST
10 KHR0.00669 WST
20 KHR0.01338 WST
50 KHR0.03344 WST
100 KHR0.06688 WST
250 KHR0.16721 WST
500 KHR0.33441 WST
1000 KHR0.66882 WST
2000 KHR1.33764 WST
5000 KHR3.34410 WST
10000 KHR6.68820 WST