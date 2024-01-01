Samoan talas to Fijian dollars today

Convert WST to FJD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = FJ$0.8302 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
WST to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

FJD
1 WST to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.83550.8355
Low0.80960.8096
Average0.82530.8234
Change1.65%-0.48%
1 WST to FJD stats

The performance of WST to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8355 and a 30 day low of 0.8096. This means the 30 day average was 0.8253. The change for WST to FJD was 1.65.

The performance of WST to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8355 and a 90 day low of 0.8096. This means the 90 day average was 0.8234. The change for WST to FJD was -0.48.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6931.3850.77184.0771.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1491.4990.83490.9961.428
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7250.9180.51155.7180.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7520.075

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Fijian Dollar
1 WST0.83022 FJD
5 WST4.15108 FJD
10 WST8.30216 FJD
20 WST16.60432 FJD
50 WST41.51080 FJD
100 WST83.02160 FJD
250 WST207.55400 FJD
500 WST415.10800 FJD
1000 WST830.21600 FJD
2000 WST1,660.43200 FJD
5000 WST4,151.08000 FJD
10000 WST8,302.16000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 FJD1.20451 WST
5 FJD6.02255 WST
10 FJD12.04510 WST
20 FJD24.09020 WST
50 FJD60.22550 WST
100 FJD120.45100 WST
250 FJD301.12750 WST
500 FJD602.25500 WST
1000 FJD1,204.51000 WST
2000 FJD2,409.02000 WST
5000 FJD6,022.55000 WST
10000 FJD12,045.10000 WST