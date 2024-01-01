500,000 Vietnamese dongs to CFP francs
Convert VND to XPF at the real exchange rate
VND to XPF conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00432 XPF
0
|1 VND to XPF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0044
|0.0044
|Low
|0.0043
|0.0043
|Average
|0.0044
|0.0044
|Change
|-1.11%
|-0.38%
|View full history
1 VND to XPF stats
The performance of VND to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0044 and a 30 day low of 0.0043. This means the 30 day average was 0.0044. The change for VND to XPF was -1.11.
The performance of VND to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0044 and a 90 day low of 0.0043. This means the 90 day average was 0.0044. The change for VND to XPF was -0.38.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFP Franc
|1000 VND
|4.31782 XPF
|2000 VND
|8.63564 XPF
|5000 VND
|21.58910 XPF
|10000 VND
|43.17820 XPF
|20000 VND
|86.35640 XPF
|50000 VND
|215.89100 XPF
|100000 VND
|431.78200 XPF
|200000 VND
|863.56400 XPF
|500000 VND
|2,158.91000 XPF
|1000000 VND
|4,317.82000 XPF
|2000000 VND
|8,635.64000 XPF
|5000000 VND
|21,589.10000 XPF
|Conversion rates CFP Franc / Vietnamese Dong
|1 XPF
|231.59900 VND
|5 XPF
|1,157.99500 VND
|10 XPF
|2,315.99000 VND
|20 XPF
|4,631.98000 VND
|50 XPF
|11,579.95000 VND
|100 XPF
|23,159.90000 VND
|250 XPF
|57,899.75000 VND
|500 XPF
|115,799.50000 VND
|1000 XPF
|231,599.00000 VND
|2000 XPF
|463,198.00000 VND
|5000 XPF
|1,157,995.00000 VND
|10000 XPF
|2,315,990.00000 VND