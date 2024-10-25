Vietnamese dong to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to CFP francs is currently 0.004 today, reflecting a -0.564% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -0.878% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.004 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a -0.549% decrease in value.