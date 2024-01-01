2,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to CFP francs

Convert VND to XPF at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₣0.004318 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XPF
1 VND to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00440.0044
Low0.00430.0043
Average0.00440.0044
Change-1.11%-0.38%
View full history

1 VND to XPF stats

The performance of VND to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0044 and a 30 day low of 0.0043. This means the 30 day average was 0.0044. The change for VND to XPF was -1.11.

The performance of VND to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0044 and a 90 day low of 0.0043. This means the 90 day average was 0.0044. The change for VND to XPF was -0.38.

Track market ratesView VND to XPF chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,387.431.38633.796151.685
1 AUD0.66210.6120.874918.7560.91822.379100.446
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4281,501.411.49936.572164.14
1 SGD0.7581.1440.711,051.281.0525.608114.935

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFP Franc
1000 VND4.31782 XPF
2000 VND8.63564 XPF
5000 VND21.58910 XPF
10000 VND43.17820 XPF
20000 VND86.35640 XPF
50000 VND215.89100 XPF
100000 VND431.78200 XPF
200000 VND863.56400 XPF
500000 VND2,158.91000 XPF
1000000 VND4,317.82000 XPF
2000000 VND8,635.64000 XPF
5000000 VND21,589.10000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 XPF231.59900 VND
5 XPF1,157.99500 VND
10 XPF2,315.99000 VND
20 XPF4,631.98000 VND
50 XPF11,579.95000 VND
100 XPF23,159.90000 VND
250 XPF57,899.75000 VND
500 XPF115,799.50000 VND
1000 XPF231,599.00000 VND
2000 XPF463,198.00000 VND
5000 XPF1,157,995.00000 VND
10000 XPF2,315,990.00000 VND