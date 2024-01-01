5,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Swedish kronor

Convert VND to SEK at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = kr0.0004160 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:47
VND to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 VND to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change0.46%-2.64%
1 VND to SEK stats

The performance of VND to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to SEK was 0.46.

The performance of VND to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to SEK was -2.64.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Swedish Krona
1000 VND0.41604 SEK
2000 VND0.83209 SEK
5000 VND2.08022 SEK
10000 VND4.16044 SEK
20000 VND8.32088 SEK
50000 VND20.80220 SEK
100000 VND41.60440 SEK
200000 VND83.20880 SEK
500000 VND208.02200 SEK
1000000 VND416.04400 SEK
2000000 VND832.08800 SEK
5000000 VND2,080.22000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Vietnamese Dong
1 SEK2,403.59000 VND
5 SEK12,017.95000 VND
10 SEK24,035.90000 VND
20 SEK48,071.80000 VND
50 SEK120,179.50000 VND
100 SEK240,359.00000 VND
250 SEK600,897.50000 VND
500 SEK1,201,795.00000 VND
1000 SEK2,403,590.00000 VND
2000 SEK4,807,180.00000 VND
5000 SEK12,017,950.00000 VND
10000 SEK24,035,900.00000 VND