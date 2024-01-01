200,000 Vietnamese dongs to Swedish kronor
Convert VND to SEK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to SEK conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00042 SEK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to SEK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0004
|0.0004
|Low
|0.0004
|0.0004
|Average
|0.0004
|0.0004
|Change
|0.51%
|-2.60%
|View full history
1 VND to SEK stats
The performance of VND to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to SEK was 0.51.
The performance of VND to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to SEK was -2.60.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Swedish kronor
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Swedish Krona
|1000 VND
|0.41622 SEK
|2000 VND
|0.83244 SEK
|5000 VND
|2.08111 SEK
|10000 VND
|4.16221 SEK
|20000 VND
|8.32442 SEK
|50000 VND
|20.81105 SEK
|100000 VND
|41.62210 SEK
|200000 VND
|83.24420 SEK
|500000 VND
|208.11050 SEK
|1000000 VND
|416.22100 SEK
|2000000 VND
|832.44200 SEK
|5000000 VND
|2,081.10500 SEK
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Vietnamese Dong
|1 SEK
|2,402.57000 VND
|5 SEK
|12,012.85000 VND
|10 SEK
|24,025.70000 VND
|20 SEK
|48,051.40000 VND
|50 SEK
|120,128.50000 VND
|100 SEK
|240,257.00000 VND
|250 SEK
|600,642.50000 VND
|500 SEK
|1,201,285.00000 VND
|1000 SEK
|2,402,570.00000 VND
|2000 SEK
|4,805,140.00000 VND
|5000 SEK
|12,012,850.00000 VND
|10000 SEK
|24,025,700.00000 VND