20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Seychellois rupees

Convert VND to SCR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₨0.0005371 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SCR
1 VND to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00060.0006
Change-4.45%-0.05%
View full history

1 VND to SCR stats

The performance of VND to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for VND to SCR was -4.45.

The performance of VND to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for VND to SCR was -0.05.

Track market ratesView VND to SCR chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,389.321.38633.818151.835
1 AUD0.66210.6120.874920.1470.91822.397100.56
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4291,503.451.49936.596164.31
1 SGD0.7571.1440.711,052.321.04925.615115.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Seychellois Rupee
1000 VND0.53712 SCR
2000 VND1.07423 SCR
5000 VND2.68558 SCR
10000 VND5.37116 SCR
20000 VND10.74232 SCR
50000 VND26.85580 SCR
100000 VND53.71160 SCR
200000 VND107.42320 SCR
500000 VND268.55800 SCR
1000000 VND537.11600 SCR
2000000 VND1,074.23200 SCR
5000000 VND2,685.58000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 SCR1,861.80000 VND
5 SCR9,309.00000 VND
10 SCR18,618.00000 VND
20 SCR37,236.00000 VND
50 SCR93,090.00000 VND
100 SCR186,180.00000 VND
250 SCR465,450.00000 VND
500 SCR930,900.00000 VND
1000 SCR1,861,800.00000 VND
2000 SCR3,723,600.00000 VND
5000 SCR9,309,000.00000 VND
10000 SCR18,618,000.00000 VND