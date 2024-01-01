200,000 Vietnamese dongs to Seychellois rupees
Convert VND to SCR at the real exchange rate
VND to SCR conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00054 SCR
0
|1 VND to SCR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0006
|0.0006
|Low
|0.0005
|0.0005
|Average
|0.0006
|0.0006
|Change
|-4.45%
|-0.05%
|View full history
1 VND to SCR stats
The performance of VND to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for VND to SCR was -4.45.
The performance of VND to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for VND to SCR was -0.05.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Seychellois Rupee
|1000 VND
|0.53712 SCR
|2000 VND
|1.07423 SCR
|5000 VND
|2.68558 SCR
|10000 VND
|5.37116 SCR
|20000 VND
|10.74232 SCR
|50000 VND
|26.85580 SCR
|100000 VND
|53.71160 SCR
|200000 VND
|107.42320 SCR
|500000 VND
|268.55800 SCR
|1000000 VND
|537.11600 SCR
|2000000 VND
|1,074.23200 SCR
|5000000 VND
|2,685.58000 SCR
|Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
|1 SCR
|1,861.80000 VND
|5 SCR
|9,309.00000 VND
|10 SCR
|18,618.00000 VND
|20 SCR
|37,236.00000 VND
|50 SCR
|93,090.00000 VND
|100 SCR
|186,180.00000 VND
|250 SCR
|465,450.00000 VND
|500 SCR
|930,900.00000 VND
|1000 SCR
|1,861,800.00000 VND
|2000 SCR
|3,723,600.00000 VND
|5000 SCR
|9,309,000.00000 VND
|10000 SCR
|18,618,000.00000 VND