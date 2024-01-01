Convert SCR to VND at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Vietnamese dongs

1,000 scr
1,788,510 vnd

₨1.000 SCR = ₫1,789 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2171.4631.6060.95819.601
1 GBP1.18211.262105.4461.7291.8981.13323.167
1 USD0.9370.793183.5711.3711.5050.89818.361
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 SCR1,788.51000 VND
5 SCR8,942.55000 VND
10 SCR17,885.10000 VND
20 SCR35,770.20000 VND
50 SCR89,425.50000 VND
100 SCR178,851.00000 VND
250 SCR447,127.50000 VND
500 SCR894,255.00000 VND
1000 SCR1,788,510.00000 VND
2000 SCR3,577,020.00000 VND
5000 SCR8,942,550.00000 VND
10000 SCR17,885,100.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Seychellois Rupee
1000 VND0.55912 SCR
2000 VND1.11825 SCR
5000 VND2.79562 SCR
10000 VND5.59123 SCR
20000 VND11.18246 SCR
50000 VND27.95615 SCR
100000 VND55.91230 SCR
200000 VND111.82460 SCR
500000 VND279.56150 SCR
1000000 VND559.12300 SCR
2000000 VND1,118.24600 SCR
5000000 VND2,795.61500 SCR