Seychellois rupee to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Vietnamese dongs is currently 1,788.510 today, reflecting a -2.708% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.968% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 1,873.660 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1,733.790 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -6.988% decrease in value.