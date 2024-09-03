Seychellois rupee to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Vietnamese dongs is currently 1,813.000 today, reflecting a -0.305% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.492% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 1,900.100 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1,720.460 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.112% decrease in value.