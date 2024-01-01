5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert VND to PEN at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = S/.0.0001478 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:25
VND to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PEN
1 VND to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00020.0002
Change-3.30%-0.03%
1 VND to PEN stats

The performance of VND to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to PEN was -3.30.

The performance of VND to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to PEN was -0.03.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1000 VND0.14778 PEN
2000 VND0.29555 PEN
5000 VND0.73888 PEN
10000 VND1.47776 PEN
20000 VND2.95552 PEN
50000 VND7.38880 PEN
100000 VND14.77760 PEN
200000 VND29.55520 PEN
500000 VND73.88800 PEN
1000000 VND147.77600 PEN
2000000 VND295.55200 PEN
5000000 VND738.88000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Vietnamese Dong
1 PEN6,767.01000 VND
5 PEN33,835.05000 VND
10 PEN67,670.10000 VND
20 PEN135,340.20000 VND
50 PEN338,350.50000 VND
100 PEN676,701.00000 VND
250 PEN1,691,752.50000 VND
500 PEN3,383,505.00000 VND
1000 PEN6,767,010.00000 VND
2000 PEN13,534,020.00000 VND
5000 PEN33,835,050.00000 VND
10000 PEN67,670,100.00000 VND