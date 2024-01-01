20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Peruvian nuevo soles
Convert VND to PEN at the real exchange rate
VND to PEN conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00015 PEN
0
|1 VND to PEN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Change
|-3.30%
|-0.03%
1 VND to PEN stats
The performance of VND to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to PEN was -3.30.
The performance of VND to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to PEN was -0.03.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1000 VND
|0.14778 PEN
|2000 VND
|0.29555 PEN
|5000 VND
|0.73888 PEN
|10000 VND
|1.47776 PEN
|20000 VND
|2.95552 PEN
|50000 VND
|7.38880 PEN
|100000 VND
|14.77760 PEN
|200000 VND
|29.55520 PEN
|500000 VND
|73.88800 PEN
|1000000 VND
|147.77600 PEN
|2000000 VND
|295.55200 PEN
|5000000 VND
|738.88000 PEN
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Vietnamese Dong
|1 PEN
|6,767.01000 VND
|5 PEN
|33,835.05000 VND
|10 PEN
|67,670.10000 VND
|20 PEN
|135,340.20000 VND
|50 PEN
|338,350.50000 VND
|100 PEN
|676,701.00000 VND
|250 PEN
|1,691,752.50000 VND
|500 PEN
|3,383,505.00000 VND
|1000 PEN
|6,767,010.00000 VND
|2000 PEN
|13,534,020.00000 VND
|5000 PEN
|33,835,050.00000 VND
|10000 PEN
|67,670,100.00000 VND