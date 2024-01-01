10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Vietnamese dongs

Convert PEN to VND at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₫6,769 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
PEN to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

VND
1 PEN to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6,772.59006,780.1100
Low6,535.11006,461.0600
Average6,639.08176,637.6336
Change3.58%0.06%
1 PEN to VND stats

The performance of PEN to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6,772.5900 and a 30 day low of 6,535.1100. This means the 30 day average was 6,639.0817. The change for PEN to VND was 3.58.

The performance of PEN to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6,780.1100 and a 90 day low of 6,461.0600. This means the 90 day average was 6,637.6336. The change for PEN to VND was 0.06.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Vietnamese Dong
1 PEN6,769.08000 VND
5 PEN33,845.40000 VND
10 PEN67,690.80000 VND
20 PEN135,381.60000 VND
50 PEN338,454.00000 VND
100 PEN676,908.00000 VND
250 PEN1,692,270.00000 VND
500 PEN3,384,540.00000 VND
1000 PEN6,769,080.00000 VND
2000 PEN13,538,160.00000 VND
5000 PEN33,845,400.00000 VND
10000 PEN67,690,800.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1000 VND0.14773 PEN
2000 VND0.29546 PEN
5000 VND0.73866 PEN
10000 VND1.47731 PEN
20000 VND2.95462 PEN
50000 VND7.38655 PEN
100000 VND14.77310 PEN
200000 VND29.54620 PEN
500000 VND73.86550 PEN
1000000 VND147.73100 PEN
2000000 VND295.46200 PEN
5000000 VND738.65500 PEN