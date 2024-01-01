Convert VND to PEN at the real exchange rate

5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Peruvian nuevo soles

5,000 vnd
0.74 pen

₫1.000 VND = S/.0.0001484 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:40
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9311.3511,376.531.37436.747157.105
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896913.1210.91224.376104.216
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,478.261.47639.463168.72
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.931.01727.201116.292

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1000 VND0,14845 PEN
2000 VND0,29689 PEN
5000 VND0,74224 PEN
10000 VND1,48447 PEN
20000 VND2,96894 PEN
50000 VND7,42235 PEN
100000 VND14,84470 PEN
200000 VND29,68940 PEN
500000 VND74,22350 PEN
1000000 VND148,44700 PEN
2000000 VND296,89400 PEN
5000000 VND742,23500 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Vietnamese Dong
1 PEN6.736,39000 VND
5 PEN33.681,95000 VND
10 PEN67.363,90000 VND
20 PEN134.727,80000 VND
50 PEN336.819,50000 VND
100 PEN673.639,00000 VND
250 PEN1.684.097,50000 VND
500 PEN3.368.195,00000 VND
1000 PEN6.736.390,00000 VND
2000 PEN13.472.780,00000 VND
5000 PEN33.681.950,00000 VND
10000 PEN67.363.900,00000 VND