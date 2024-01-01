Convert VND to PEN at the real exchange rate
2,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Peruvian nuevo soles
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Peruvian nuevo soles
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1000 VND
|0,14845 PEN
|2000 VND
|0,29689 PEN
|5000 VND
|0,74224 PEN
|10000 VND
|1,48447 PEN
|20000 VND
|2,96894 PEN
|50000 VND
|7,42235 PEN
|100000 VND
|14,84470 PEN
|200000 VND
|29,68940 PEN
|500000 VND
|74,22350 PEN
|1000000 VND
|148,44700 PEN
|2000000 VND
|296,89400 PEN
|5000000 VND
|742,23500 PEN
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Vietnamese Dong
|1 PEN
|6.736,39000 VND
|5 PEN
|33.681,95000 VND
|10 PEN
|67.363,90000 VND
|20 PEN
|134.727,80000 VND
|50 PEN
|336.819,50000 VND
|100 PEN
|673.639,00000 VND
|250 PEN
|1.684.097,50000 VND
|500 PEN
|3.368.195,00000 VND
|1000 PEN
|6.736.390,00000 VND
|2000 PEN
|13.472.780,00000 VND
|5000 PEN
|33.681.950,00000 VND
|10000 PEN
|67.363.900,00000 VND