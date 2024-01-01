20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Moldovan leus

Convert VND to MDL at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = L0.0007060 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MDL
1 VND to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change0.04%1.00%
View full history

1 VND to MDL stats

The performance of VND to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for VND to MDL was 0.04.

The performance of VND to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for VND to MDL was 1.00.

Track market ratesView VND to MDL chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,383.21.38533.753151.785
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875917.9610.91922.4100.732
1 EUR1.0831.63211.4281,497.661.49936.546164.345
1 SGD0.7581.1420.711,048.551.0525.587115.063

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Moldovan Leu
1000 VND0.70604 MDL
2000 VND1.41209 MDL
5000 VND3.53022 MDL
10000 VND7.06044 MDL
20000 VND14.12088 MDL
50000 VND35.30220 MDL
100000 VND70.60440 MDL
200000 VND141.20880 MDL
500000 VND353.02200 MDL
1000000 VND706.04400 MDL
2000000 VND1,412.08800 MDL
5000000 VND3,530.22000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Vietnamese Dong
1 MDL1,416.34000 VND
5 MDL7,081.70000 VND
10 MDL14,163.40000 VND
20 MDL28,326.80000 VND
50 MDL70,817.00000 VND
100 MDL141,634.00000 VND
250 MDL354,085.00000 VND
500 MDL708,170.00000 VND
1000 MDL1,416,340.00000 VND
2000 MDL2,832,680.00000 VND
5000 MDL7,081,700.00000 VND
10000 MDL14,163,400.00000 VND