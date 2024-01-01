Convert MDL to VND at the real exchange rate

10 Moldovan leus to Vietnamese dongs

10 mdl
14,304 vnd

L1.000 MDL = ₫1,430 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:14
How to convert Moldovan leus to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Vietnamese Dong
1 MDL1,430.43000 VND
5 MDL7,152.15000 VND
10 MDL14,304.30000 VND
20 MDL28,608.60000 VND
50 MDL71,521.50000 VND
100 MDL143,043.00000 VND
250 MDL357,607.50000 VND
500 MDL715,215.00000 VND
1000 MDL1,430,430.00000 VND
2000 MDL2,860,860.00000 VND
5000 MDL7,152,150.00000 VND
10000 MDL14,304,300.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Moldovan Leu
1000 VND0.69909 MDL
2000 VND1.39818 MDL
5000 VND3.49544 MDL
10000 VND6.99088 MDL
20000 VND13.98176 MDL
50000 VND34.95440 MDL
100000 VND69.90880 MDL
200000 VND139.81760 MDL
500000 VND349.54400 MDL
1000000 VND699.08800 MDL
2000000 VND1,398.17600 MDL
5000000 VND3,495.44000 MDL