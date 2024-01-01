2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Moroccan dirhams

Convert VND to MAD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = د.م.0.0003887 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 VND to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change-1.25%-0.30%
View full history

1 VND to MAD stats

The performance of VND to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to MAD was -1.25.

The performance of VND to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to MAD was -0.30.

Track market ratesView VND to MAD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,383.461.38533.755151.795
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875917.9950.91922.398100.724
1 EUR1.0831.63211.4281,497.81.49936.545164.34
1 SGD0.7581.1420.711,048.751.0525.588115.07

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Moroccan Dirham
1000 VND0.38871 MAD
2000 VND0.77742 MAD
5000 VND1.94355 MAD
10000 VND3.88710 MAD
20000 VND7.77420 MAD
50000 VND19.43550 MAD
100000 VND38.87100 MAD
200000 VND77.74200 MAD
500000 VND194.35500 MAD
1000000 VND388.71000 MAD
2000000 VND777.42000 MAD
5000000 VND1,943.55000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Vietnamese Dong
1 MAD2,572.61000 VND
5 MAD12,863.05000 VND
10 MAD25,726.10000 VND
20 MAD51,452.20000 VND
50 MAD128,630.50000 VND
100 MAD257,261.00000 VND
250 MAD643,152.50000 VND
500 MAD1,286,305.00000 VND
1000 MAD2,572,610.00000 VND
2000 MAD5,145,220.00000 VND
5000 MAD12,863,050.00000 VND
10000 MAD25,726,100.00000 VND