Convert MAD to VND at the real exchange rate
50 Moroccan dirhams to Vietnamese dongs
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MAD
|2,564.24000 VND
|5 MAD
|12,821.20000 VND
|10 MAD
|25,642.40000 VND
|20 MAD
|51,284.80000 VND
|50 MAD
|128,212.00000 VND
|100 MAD
|256,424.00000 VND
|250 MAD
|641,060.00000 VND
|500 MAD
|1,282,120.00000 VND
|1000 MAD
|2,564,240.00000 VND
|2000 MAD
|5,128,480.00000 VND
|5000 MAD
|12,821,200.00000 VND
|10000 MAD
|25,642,400.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Moroccan Dirham
|1000 VND
|0.38998 MAD
|2000 VND
|0.77996 MAD
|5000 VND
|1.94990 MAD
|10000 VND
|3.89979 MAD
|20000 VND
|7.79958 MAD
|50000 VND
|19.49895 MAD
|100000 VND
|38.99790 MAD
|200000 VND
|77.99580 MAD
|500000 VND
|194.98950 MAD
|1000000 VND
|389.97900 MAD
|2000000 VND
|779.95800 MAD
|5000000 VND
|1,949.89500 MAD