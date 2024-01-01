200,000 Vietnamese dongs to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert VND to KZT at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₸0.01915 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:42
VND to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KZT
1 VND to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01990.0199
Low0.01910.0187
Average0.01950.0193
Change-1.46%2.39%
1 VND to KZT stats

The performance of VND to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0199 and a 30 day low of 0.0191. This means the 30 day average was 0.0195. The change for VND to KZT was -1.46.

The performance of VND to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0199 and a 90 day low of 0.0187. This means the 90 day average was 0.0193. The change for VND to KZT was 2.39.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kazakhstani Tenge
1000 VND19.15280 KZT
2000 VND38.30560 KZT
5000 VND95.76400 KZT
10000 VND191.52800 KZT
20000 VND383.05600 KZT
50000 VND957.64000 KZT
100000 VND1,915.28000 KZT
200000 VND3,830.56000 KZT
500000 VND9,576.40000 KZT
1000000 VND19,152.80000 KZT
2000000 VND38,305.60000 KZT
5000000 VND95,764.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Vietnamese Dong
1 KZT52.21170 VND
5 KZT261.05850 VND
10 KZT522.11700 VND
20 KZT1,044.23400 VND
50 KZT2,610.58500 VND
100 KZT5,221.17000 VND
250 KZT13,052.92500 VND
500 KZT26,105.85000 VND
1000 KZT52,211.70000 VND
2000 KZT104,423.40000 VND
5000 KZT261,058.50000 VND
10000 KZT522,117.00000 VND