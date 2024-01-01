1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Kazakhstani tenges
Convert VND to KZT at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to KZT conversion chart
1 VND = 0.01915 KZT
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to KZT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0199
|0.0199
|Low
|0.0191
|0.0187
|Average
|0.0195
|0.0193
|Change
|-1.46%
|2.39%
|View full history
1 VND to KZT stats
The performance of VND to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0199 and a 30 day low of 0.0191. This means the 30 day average was 0.0195. The change for VND to KZT was -1.46.
The performance of VND to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0199 and a 90 day low of 0.0187. This means the 90 day average was 0.0193. The change for VND to KZT was 2.39.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Kazakhstani tenges
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1000 VND
|19.15280 KZT
|2000 VND
|38.30560 KZT
|5000 VND
|95.76400 KZT
|10000 VND
|191.52800 KZT
|20000 VND
|383.05600 KZT
|50000 VND
|957.64000 KZT
|100000 VND
|1,915.28000 KZT
|200000 VND
|3,830.56000 KZT
|500000 VND
|9,576.40000 KZT
|1000000 VND
|19,152.80000 KZT
|2000000 VND
|38,305.60000 KZT
|5000000 VND
|95,764.00000 KZT
|Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Vietnamese Dong
|1 KZT
|52.21170 VND
|5 KZT
|261.05850 VND
|10 KZT
|522.11700 VND
|20 KZT
|1,044.23400 VND
|50 KZT
|2,610.58500 VND
|100 KZT
|5,221.17000 VND
|250 KZT
|13,052.92500 VND
|500 KZT
|26,105.85000 VND
|1000 KZT
|52,211.70000 VND
|2000 KZT
|104,423.40000 VND
|5000 KZT
|261,058.50000 VND
|10000 KZT
|522,117.00000 VND