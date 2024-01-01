Convert KZT to VND at the real exchange rate
1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Vietnamese dongs
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Vietnamese Dong
|1 KZT
|54.51460 VND
|5 KZT
|272.57300 VND
|10 KZT
|545.14600 VND
|20 KZT
|1,090.29200 VND
|50 KZT
|2,725.73000 VND
|100 KZT
|5,451.46000 VND
|250 KZT
|13,628.65000 VND
|500 KZT
|27,257.30000 VND
|1000 KZT
|54,514.60000 VND
|2000 KZT
|109,029.20000 VND
|5000 KZT
|272,573.00000 VND
|10000 KZT
|545,146.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1000 VND
|18.34370 KZT
|2000 VND
|36.68740 KZT
|5000 VND
|91.71850 KZT
|10000 VND
|183.43700 KZT
|20000 VND
|366.87400 KZT
|50000 VND
|917.18500 KZT
|100000 VND
|1,834.37000 KZT
|200000 VND
|3,668.74000 KZT
|500000 VND
|9,171.85000 KZT
|1000000 VND
|18,343.70000 KZT
|2000000 VND
|36,687.40000 KZT
|5000000 VND
|91,718.50000 KZT