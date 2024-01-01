10 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Kenyan shillings

Convert VND to KES at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Ksh0.005077 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
VND to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 VND to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00520.0053
Low0.00510.0051
Average0.00520.0052
Change-3.12%-1.57%
1 VND to KES stats

The performance of VND to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0052 and a 30 day low of 0.0051. This means the 30 day average was 0.0052. The change for VND to KES was -3.12.

The performance of VND to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0053 and a 90 day low of 0.0051. This means the 90 day average was 0.0052. The change for VND to KES was -1.57.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kenyan Shilling
1000 VND5.07688 KES
2000 VND10.15376 KES
5000 VND25.38440 KES
10000 VND50.76880 KES
20000 VND101.53760 KES
50000 VND253.84400 KES
100000 VND507.68800 KES
200000 VND1,015.37600 KES
500000 VND2,538.44000 KES
1000000 VND5,076.88000 KES
2000000 VND10,153.76000 KES
5000000 VND25,384.40000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Vietnamese Dong
1 KES196.97100 VND
5 KES984.85500 VND
10 KES1,969.71000 VND
20 KES3,939.42000 VND
50 KES9,848.55000 VND
100 KES19,697.10000 VND
250 KES49,242.75000 VND
500 KES98,485.50000 VND
1000 KES196,971.00000 VND
2000 KES393,942.00000 VND
5000 KES984,855.00000 VND
10000 KES1,969,710.00000 VND