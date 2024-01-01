1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Kenyan shillings
Convert VND to KES at the real exchange rate
VND to KES conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00508 KES
0
|1 VND to KES
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0052
|0.0053
|Low
|0.0051
|0.0051
|Average
|0.0052
|0.0052
|Change
|-3.12%
|-1.57%
1 VND to KES stats
The performance of VND to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0052 and a 30 day low of 0.0051. This means the 30 day average was 0.0052. The change for VND to KES was -3.12.
The performance of VND to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0053 and a 90 day low of 0.0051. This means the 90 day average was 0.0052. The change for VND to KES was -1.57.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kenyan Shilling
|1000 VND
|5.07698 KES
|2000 VND
|10.15396 KES
|5000 VND
|25.38490 KES
|10000 VND
|50.76980 KES
|20000 VND
|101.53960 KES
|50000 VND
|253.84900 KES
|100000 VND
|507.69800 KES
|200000 VND
|1,015.39600 KES
|500000 VND
|2,538.49000 KES
|1000000 VND
|5,076.98000 KES
|2000000 VND
|10,153.96000 KES
|5000000 VND
|25,384.90000 KES
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Vietnamese Dong
|1 KES
|196.96800 VND
|5 KES
|984.84000 VND
|10 KES
|1,969.68000 VND
|20 KES
|3,939.36000 VND
|50 KES
|9,848.40000 VND
|100 KES
|19,696.80000 VND
|250 KES
|49,242.00000 VND
|500 KES
|98,484.00000 VND
|1000 KES
|196,968.00000 VND
|2000 KES
|393,936.00000 VND
|5000 KES
|984,840.00000 VND
|10000 KES
|1,969,680.00000 VND