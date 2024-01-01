Vietnamese dongs to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert VND to ILS at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₪0.0001497 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:18
VND to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 VND to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00020.0002
Change-1.64%3.56%
1 VND to ILS stats

The performance of VND to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to ILS was -1.64.

The performance of VND to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to ILS was 3.56.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Israeli New Sheqel
1000 VND0.14969 ILS
2000 VND0.29939 ILS
5000 VND0.74847 ILS
10000 VND1.49693 ILS
20000 VND2.99386 ILS
50000 VND7.48465 ILS
100000 VND14.96930 ILS
200000 VND29.93860 ILS
500000 VND74.84650 ILS
1000000 VND149.69300 ILS
2000000 VND299.38600 ILS
5000000 VND748.46500 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Vietnamese Dong
1 ILS6,680.34000 VND
5 ILS33,401.70000 VND
10 ILS66,803.40000 VND
20 ILS133,606.80000 VND
50 ILS334,017.00000 VND
100 ILS668,034.00000 VND
250 ILS1,670,085.00000 VND
500 ILS3,340,170.00000 VND
1000 ILS6,680,340.00000 VND
2000 ILS13,360,680.00000 VND
5000 ILS33,401,700.00000 VND
10000 ILS66,803,400.00000 VND