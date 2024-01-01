Vietnamese dongs to Israeli new sheqels today
Convert VND to ILS at the real exchange rate
VND to ILS conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00015 ILS
0
|1 VND to ILS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Change
|-1.64%
|3.56%
1 VND to ILS stats
The performance of VND to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to ILS was -1.64.
The performance of VND to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to ILS was 3.56.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Israeli New Sheqel
|1000 VND
|0.14969 ILS
|2000 VND
|0.29939 ILS
|5000 VND
|0.74847 ILS
|10000 VND
|1.49693 ILS
|20000 VND
|2.99386 ILS
|50000 VND
|7.48465 ILS
|100000 VND
|14.96930 ILS
|200000 VND
|29.93860 ILS
|500000 VND
|74.84650 ILS
|1000000 VND
|149.69300 ILS
|2000000 VND
|299.38600 ILS
|5000000 VND
|748.46500 ILS
|Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Vietnamese Dong
|1 ILS
|6,680.34000 VND
|5 ILS
|33,401.70000 VND
|10 ILS
|66,803.40000 VND
|20 ILS
|133,606.80000 VND
|50 ILS
|334,017.00000 VND
|100 ILS
|668,034.00000 VND
|250 ILS
|1,670,085.00000 VND
|500 ILS
|3,340,170.00000 VND
|1000 ILS
|6,680,340.00000 VND
|2000 ILS
|13,360,680.00000 VND
|5000 ILS
|33,401,700.00000 VND
|10000 ILS
|66,803,400.00000 VND