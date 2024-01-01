Vietnamese dongs to Czech korunas today
Convert VND to CZK at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to CZK conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00092 CZK
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0009
|0.0009
|Low
|0.0009
|0.0009
|Average
|0.0009
|0.0009
|Change
|-0.21%
|-0.57%
|View full history
1 VND to CZK stats
The performance of VND to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for VND to CZK was -0.21.
The performance of VND to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for VND to CZK was -0.57.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Czech korunas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Czech Republic Koruna
|1000 VND
|0.91691 CZK
|2000 VND
|1.83381 CZK
|5000 VND
|4.58454 CZK
|10000 VND
|9.16907 CZK
|20000 VND
|18.33814 CZK
|50000 VND
|45.84535 CZK
|100000 VND
|91.69070 CZK
|200000 VND
|183.38140 CZK
|500000 VND
|458.45350 CZK
|1000000 VND
|916.90700 CZK
|2000000 VND
|1,833.81400 CZK
|5000000 VND
|4,584.53500 CZK
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Vietnamese Dong
|1 CZK
|1,090.62000 VND
|5 CZK
|5,453.10000 VND
|10 CZK
|10,906.20000 VND
|20 CZK
|21,812.40000 VND
|50 CZK
|54,531.00000 VND
|100 CZK
|109,062.00000 VND
|250 CZK
|272,655.00000 VND
|500 CZK
|545,310.00000 VND
|1000 CZK
|1,090,620.00000 VND
|2000 CZK
|2,181,240.00000 VND
|5000 CZK
|5,453,100.00000 VND
|10000 CZK
|10,906,200.00000 VND