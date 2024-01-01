Convert VND to CZK at the real exchange rate

Vietnamese dongs to Czech korunas today

1,000 vnd
0.90 czk

₫1.000 VND = Kč0.0009048 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:15
Loading

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Czech Republic Koruna
1000 VND0,90484 CZK
2000 VND1,80969 CZK
5000 VND4,52422 CZK
10000 VND9,04843 CZK
20000 VND18,09686 CZK
50000 VND45,24215 CZK
100000 VND90,48430 CZK
200000 VND180,96860 CZK
500000 VND452,42150 CZK
1000000 VND904,84300 CZK
2000000 VND1.809,68600 CZK
5000000 VND4.524,21500 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Vietnamese Dong
1 CZK1.105,16000 VND
5 CZK5.525,80000 VND
10 CZK11.051,60000 VND
20 CZK22.103,20000 VND
50 CZK55.258,00000 VND
100 CZK110.516,00000 VND
250 CZK276.290,00000 VND
500 CZK552.580,00000 VND
1000 CZK1.105.160,00000 VND
2000 CZK2.210.320,00000 VND
5000 CZK5.525.800,00000 VND
10000 CZK11.051.600,00000 VND