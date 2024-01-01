1 million Vietnamese dongs to Czech korunas

₫1.000 VND = Kč0.0009169 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:40
Updated a few seconds ago
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00090.0009
Change-0.21%-0.58%
1 VND to CZK stats

The performance of VND to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for VND to CZK was -0.21.

The performance of VND to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0009. The change for VND to CZK was -0.58.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,380.491.38533.663151.905
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875916.1620.91922.34100.812
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4271,494.241.49936.436164.42
1 SGD0.7581.1430.70111,046.981.0525.53115.206

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Czech Republic Koruna
1000 VND0.91691 CZK
2000 VND1.83381 CZK
5000 VND4.58454 CZK
10000 VND9.16907 CZK
20000 VND18.33814 CZK
50000 VND45.84535 CZK
100000 VND91.69070 CZK
200000 VND183.38140 CZK
500000 VND458.45350 CZK
1000000 VND916.90700 CZK
2000000 VND1,833.81400 CZK
5000000 VND4,584.53500 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Vietnamese Dong
1 CZK1,090.62000 VND
5 CZK5,453.10000 VND
10 CZK10,906.20000 VND
20 CZK21,812.40000 VND
50 CZK54,531.00000 VND
100 CZK109,062.00000 VND
250 CZK272,655.00000 VND
500 CZK545,310.00000 VND
1000 CZK1,090,620.00000 VND
2000 CZK2,181,240.00000 VND
5000 CZK5,453,100.00000 VND
10000 CZK10,906,200.00000 VND