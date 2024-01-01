500 Uzbekistan soms to Norwegian kroner

Convert UZS to NOK at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = kr0.0008532 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
UZS to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NOK
1 UZS to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00090.0009
Low0.00080.0008
Average0.00080.0008
Change2.87%-2.44%
1 UZS to NOK stats

The performance of UZS to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0009 and a 30 day low of 0.0008. This means the 30 day average was 0.0008. The change for UZS to NOK was 2.87.

The performance of UZS to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0009 and a 90 day low of 0.0008. This means the 90 day average was 0.0008. The change for UZS to NOK was -2.44.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0081.4991.6320.93721.456
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0731.7971.9561.12325.715
1 USD0.9240.771184.081.3851.5080.86619.823
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Norwegian Krone
1 UZS0.00085 NOK
5 UZS0.00427 NOK
10 UZS0.00853 NOK
20 UZS0.01706 NOK
50 UZS0.04266 NOK
100 UZS0.08532 NOK
250 UZS0.21330 NOK
500 UZS0.42660 NOK
1000 UZS0.85320 NOK
2000 UZS1.70641 NOK
5000 UZS4.26602 NOK
10000 UZS8.53204 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Uzbekistan Som
1 NOK1,172.05000 UZS
5 NOK5,860.25000 UZS
10 NOK11,720.50000 UZS
20 NOK23,441.00000 UZS
50 NOK58,602.50000 UZS
100 NOK117,205.00000 UZS
250 NOK293,012.50000 UZS
500 NOK586,025.00000 UZS
1000 NOK1,172,050.00000 UZS
2000 NOK2,344,100.00000 UZS
5000 NOK5,860,250.00000 UZS
10000 NOK11,720,500.00000 UZS